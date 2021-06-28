First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 1,778.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 859,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FTC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.42. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.