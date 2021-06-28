First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FTXD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.67. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period.

