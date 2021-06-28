Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $63,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 798,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.10. 31,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,572. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

