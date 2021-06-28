Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 89,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.95. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

