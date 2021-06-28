Flywire Co.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 5th (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Flywire had issued 10,440,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,560,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

FLYW stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

