Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

