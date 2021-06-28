Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 607.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,888. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

FSUGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

