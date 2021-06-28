Franchise Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,000. JOYY comprises about 1.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of JOYY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $71.01. 5,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

