Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $7.40 Million in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 686,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Zepp Health makes up 0.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $124,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.70. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $731.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

