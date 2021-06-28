Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New $33.52 Million Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,522,000. Tuya comprises about 3.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Tuya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $89,683,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Tuya stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

