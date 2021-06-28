Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,778,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,451,000. Bilibili comprises about 18.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.57% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $124.21. 64,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,469. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

