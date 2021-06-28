Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,734,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,330,000. RLX Technology comprises approximately 2.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

