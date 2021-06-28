Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,660,000. Tesla comprises about 3.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

TSLA traded up $17.93 on Monday, hitting $689.80. The company had a trading volume of 440,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. The stock has a market cap of $664.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.