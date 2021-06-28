Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $152.82 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,141,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,817,000. Pinduoduo makes up about 15.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 194,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

