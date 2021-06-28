Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $7.47 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 604,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000. Yatsen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YSG. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 10,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

