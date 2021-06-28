Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 191,400 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Banco Bradesco worth $155,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.