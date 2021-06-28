Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 29,453 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.41% of Repligen worth $150,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $191.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.70. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.11 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

