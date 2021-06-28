Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 322,358 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Minerals Technologies worth $151,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

