Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 74,894 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Mercury Systems worth $135,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

