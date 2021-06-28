Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 19,729 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Brunswick worth $138,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Brunswick by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Brunswick by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

