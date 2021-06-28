Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 268,607 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Itaú Unibanco worth $141,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

