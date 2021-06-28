Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 56,427 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Biogen worth $148,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 152,426 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $347.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

