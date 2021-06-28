Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.10% of Semtech worth $139,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

