Franklin Resources Inc. Has $138.21 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.59% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $138,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

