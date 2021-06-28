Franklin Resources Inc. Has $142.11 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Inari Medical worth $142,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at $111,664,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,869 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NARI opened at $96.70 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

