Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.56% of Zebra Technologies worth $144,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $510.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

