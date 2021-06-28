Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.77% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $137,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $160.69 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

