Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 44,512 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $144,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

