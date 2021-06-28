Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 901,966 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.77% of SiTime worth $144,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $125.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

