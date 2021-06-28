Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Cable One worth $148,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cable One by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,903.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,792.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.