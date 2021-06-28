Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,299,402 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,402 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 24.00% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $144,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.09 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16.

