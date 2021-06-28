Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $145,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

