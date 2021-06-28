Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 58,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,268,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.