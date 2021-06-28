freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.20 ($26.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FRA FNTN opened at €19.82 ($23.32) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is €21.53.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

