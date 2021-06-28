Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $964,501.51 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $964,501.51 and approximately $28,353.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,406,101 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.