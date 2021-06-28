frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of frontdoor worth $64,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in frontdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FTDR opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

