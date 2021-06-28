FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 627,243 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

