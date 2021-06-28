FUD.finance Price Tops $6.94 on Major Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00020058 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $163,894.78 and approximately $3,237.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

