Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.85. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,529,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

