Fundamenta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $700,636.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $369,597.47 and approximately $700,636.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,969,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,733 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.