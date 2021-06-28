FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 341,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $54.64. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

