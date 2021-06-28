FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,221 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. 116,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,049. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

