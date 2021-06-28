FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $92.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.64. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

