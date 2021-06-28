FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Issued By William Blair

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

