FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CRH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. CRH has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

