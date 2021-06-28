FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Lowered by Analyst

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $7.90 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

