FY2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.68.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

