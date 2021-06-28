FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Lifted by Analyst

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of C$226.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.01.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

