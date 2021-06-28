FY2021 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.