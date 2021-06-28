FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

KRYAY opened at $140.80 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

